Robert F. Kennedy’s granddaughter Kyle Kennedy dies at 42

Kyle Francis Kennedy died peacefully at her Westwood home on September 21, 2026
Kyle Francis Kennedy, granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy, has died at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts, aged 42.
Kennedy, the daughter of Robert F. Kennedy’s son Michael L. Kennedy, died on September 21, according to an obituary published by Burke Funeral Homes.
A cause of death was not disclosed. She suffered a severe spinal cord injury in 2020 that resulted in long-term paralysis and other medical challenges.
Despite her health struggles, Kennedy continued raising her children and became an advocate for people with disabilities. She testified at the Massachusetts State House during a hearing on discrimination in healthcare for people with disabilities.
A career in education also saw her teach in New York City’s public school system through Teach for America before working to improve school curricula and promote more equitable educational opportunities for disadvantaged children.
Kennedy, who was one of 34 grandchildren of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy, was also a long-distance runner. She completed the Boston Marathon in 2019, finishing 20 minutes faster than her father’s time.
She is survived by her sons, Conor and Declan, her former husband, her mother, Victoria, her siblings and other family members.