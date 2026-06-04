Real-time Pokémon battles are coming to iOS and Android—and your free time just evolved

Trainers can take the action on the go via the App Store and Google Play.
I might remember nothing from my geometry classes, but I remember each Pokemon evolution, because goodness knows, I studied those cards harder than my textbooks.
To be honest, once you’re into Pokemon, you never quite grow out of it. You still tend to be one of those who not-so-casually slip it in conversation, “Oh, I still have all my legendary Pokemon. By the way, I have Mew and Mewtwo.” (I still do, hey, a girl can brag.)
For the unversed, if you had Mew and MewTwo cards, your 13-year-old circle would look at you with rapt and glowing interest. And, you can imagine the glow if you even said that you managed to capture a Mew, on well, the only available games to us at that time: Pokemon Simulator, and the reliable website Pokemon Crater.
I spent hours on Pokemon Simulator, clicking madly through all battles, winning badges at the gyms, with the help of a very battered desktop.
And then there was Pokémon Crater, which felt like stepping into an alternate universe where time simply stopped existing. You were handed Poké Balls, better ones, too, and everything you needed to get started. With each battle, your Pokémon levelled up until they were finally ready to evolve.
Along the way, you slowly learned every type advantage by heart. Fire didn’t stand a chance against Water. Water struggled against Electric. Electric had its weakness in Rock. And then there were the Psychic types—always a little mysterious, always a little intimidating, like they were playing an entirely different game altogether.
What a time. And now we're here today, in the same universe that keeps persisting and grows more modern.
Now we're in the zone where the Pokémon Company is expanding its battle arena experience as Pokémon Champions lands on Android and iOS devices on June 17, bringing its competitive focus beyond Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2.
Originally launched in April on Nintendo’s consoles, the game focuses on structured Pokémon battles. You don't wander so much now. You focus on strategy. Now, with its mobile debut, trainers can take the action on the go via the App Store and Google Play. Preregistration for the mobile version is already open.
The real win for longtime players: You don’t have to start over. Progress carries across platforms, as long as you link the same Nintendo Account, meaning your hard-earned team survives the jump from console to mobile intact.
To celebrate the launch, The Pokémon Company is also rolling out a limited-time reward campaign. Players who log in after release will receive a special Raichu, along with two Mega Stones: Raichunite X and Raichunite Y.
According to the company, this Raichu is inspired by its history in competitive play, while the Mega Stones unlock new Mega Evolutions exclusive to Pokémon Champions.
Mega Raichu X comes with the Electric Surge Ability, triggering Electric Terrain upon entering battle. Mega Raichu Y, meanwhile, has the No Guard Ability, ensuring moves like Thunder Wave and Thunder always hit.
And somehow, even now, it loops back. The feeling is still the same, and it doesn't matter if you're grinding badges on a laggy desktop or building competitive teams across console and mobile. The Pokemon world will always remain alluring and competitive, as you keep capturing one after the other, and learning about them on the Pokedex.