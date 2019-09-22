The reigning Miss Universe was one of 20 honourees at the event

Catriona Gray arrives at the Grand Millennium Al Barsha on 20th September, 2019. Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News Image Credit:

Reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray was honoured as Woman of the Year at the first ever Xpedition Annual Gala Awards (Xaga) at the Grand Millenium Hotel in Barsha Heights Dubai on Friday night.

Gray, was one of 20 honourees at the event, organised by the UAE-based Xpedition Magazine. Others who were recognised for their work include Filipino designers Michael Cinco and Furne One, who shared the Fashion Designer of the Year honour. The gala also raised funds for charity Smile Train, which provides free surgery for children born with cleft lips or palate.

Gray, the fourth Filipino to win the Miss Universe crown, also met fans at BurJuman mall on Thursday night. In an exclusive interview with Gulf News tabloid!, she spoke about what being called ‘Pride of the Philippines’ means to her.

“It is one of my greatest honours and achievements to be able to bring happiness and pride to my country,” she said. “I have such a love for the Philippines and I love being able to represent my country every day as well as share our unique culture to the rest of the world.”