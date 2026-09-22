Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon welcome second child, a baby girl

K-drama couple share joyful news as family grows to four
K-drama power couple Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon have expanded their family once again. On September 22, Park's management agency, SALT Entertainment, confirmed that the actress had safely delivered a baby girl earlier that day, noting that both mother and newborn were doing well and that Park was now resting at home surrounded by family.
The agency wrote, “Both the mother and the baby are currently healthy. Park Shin Hye is resting and recovering amid the love and care of her family.”
The announcement caps off a love story that has captivated Korean entertainment fans for years, long before the couple ever confirmed they were dating. Park Shin-hye and Choi Tae-joon first crossed paths in 2011.
It wasn't until nearly a decade later, in 2018, that the two began dating, a relationship they kept largely private for years even as speculation swirled among fans who remembered their earlier on-screen chemistry.
The couple confirmed their romance publicly in 2019. They got engaged in late 2021, and by January 2022 they were married in a ceremony that Korean media covered extensively, with the couple later sharing glimpses of an elegant, edding photo shoot that fans described as a fairy-tale come to life. Just months later, in May 2022, they welcomed their first child, a son.