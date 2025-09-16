What began as a shocking wildlife attack has now escalated into a war of words
Dubai: Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch is reportedly recovering after a terrifying encounter with a brown bear in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Deosai plains earlier this month.
What began as a shocking wildlife attack has now escalated into a war of words between her organisers and the local wildlife authorities.
According to a statement shared on Balouch’s official Instagram account, the singer was in Skardu on September 4, participating in flood relief work in remote Baltistan villages alongside Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS).
During a short stopover at Deosai’s Bara Pani campground, she retired to her tent for the night.
The post confirmed that while she was asleep, an adult brown bear attacked her inside the tent, clawing at her arms as she tried to shield her head. A photographer accompanying her used his car to drive the animal away, preventing more severe injuries. The team’s statement added that she was rushed to the nearest medical facility, where doctors confirmed she had no fractures. Balouch’s condition was declared stable, though she remains under mental stress following the ordeal.
At a press conference held at the National Press Club in Islamabad last week, according to Dawn, CDRS founder Todd Shea — an American singer-turned-philanthropist — accused Gilgit-Baltistan officials of negligence. Shea said their local driver had assured the team that the area was safe, despite reports of a bear sighting just an hour earlier. He maintained that this crucial information was withheld from Balouch.
“She was asleep in her tent when the bear attacked. There was no food inside, nothing to attract it,” Shea told reporters, crediting the photographer’s quick reaction for saving Balouch from life-threatening injuries. He added that the incident occurred during her humanitarian trip and that the attack left the singer traumatised.
The Gilgit-Baltistan Wildlife Department, however, has firmly rejected Shea’s claims. In an official statement, the department said Balouch’s team arrived at Deosai on September 4 and were advised by field staff to pitch their tent near the department’s camp for safety. According to officials, the advice was ignored.
They further suggested that food items may have been present inside the tent, attracting the bear. “This is the first such incident in the history of Deosai,” the statement noted, adding that because of colder weather and fewer tourists this season, bears have been roaming wider areas in search of food.
What began as a humanitarian mission has now turned into a bitter skirmish between the organisers and the authorities. While Shea insists the local administration failed in its duty to protect visitors, GB officials argue that Balouch’s team disregarded safety protocols.
For now, Balouch continues to recover physically, though those close to her say she is shaken by the experience.
