This year, alternative-rock band Strings are celebrating three decades in the music industry. To mark the occasion, they released their sixth track, ‘Chal Para,’ from their ongoing album, titled ‘30’.
Written by Anwar Maqsood, ‘Chal Para’ is an anthem that offers everyone a simple mantra — “follow your heart and your way will find you.”
Directed by Mohsin Kamal, the video is simple and straight forward.
Strings are acclaimed for their rhythms and melodies. The songs written by Anwar Maqsood and Bilal Maqsood have always found great favour.