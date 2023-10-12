Pakistani actor Mahira Khan shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram from her mehendi ceremony, looking radiant in a yellow saree.
Sharing the pictures, Mahira wrote: “My Khadija [Khadija Shah is a fashion designer] made this sari for me…✨🌙 Pray for you everyday, K.”
In one photo, Mahira is surrounded by friends as she sits on a swing adorned with flowers. Her yellow saree is embellished with mirror work. In another photo, she and a friend show a close-up of their mehendi designs.
There were many comments, including this one: "Alexa! Play Kabira (encore) from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani."
Mahira recently married long-time beau Salim Karim. The wedding took place in Pakistan's Bhurban in the presence of family members and friends.