TV presenter Sanam Baloch is returning to acting with a series for Hum TV, opposite Ali Rehman Khan.
Baloch recently took to Instagram to make the announcement. The star — whose acting repertoire includes commendable performances such as the jealous cousin Shehla in ‘Doraha’ (2008), or the submissive Shahwar in ‘Durre Shahwar’ (2012) — also told her audiences that she would be sporting a very different look for the serial.
Baloch also reassured her fans that she would continue to do her morning show as well.