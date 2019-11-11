British Pakistani pop singer, songwriter and composer Arslan Baig, best known for his Urdu/Punjabi dance tracks such as ‘Heeriye’, is coming out with a new single, titled ‘Guzaarish,’ which borrows from the tradition of qawwali.

Baig’s songs have previously topped the Asian music charts. In 2011, he won the Entertainer of the Year award. He has also performed at a variety of charity events in the UK. Besides, he has sung the soundtracks for a couple of Urdu TV dramas. His latest song will be released worldwide. It is written by Zahid Ali.