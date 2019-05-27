Pakistani film ‘Load Wedding’ recently opened the Asian Film and TV Week, which was held simultaneously in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and other cities of China.
Director Nabeel Qureshi and producer Fizza Ali Meerza were present on the occasion. The duo also attended the festival’s launch ceremony which was hosted by Chinese premier Xi Jinping and attended by foreign dignitaries. Qureshi and Meerza got the chance to mingle with Iranian director Majid Majidi and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, whose film ‘Taare Zameen Par’ was also screened at the festival.
The Asian Film and TV Week was part of the Conference on Dialogue of Asian Civilizations (CDAC), and aimed at increasing cultural and film exchanges between the Asian countries. According to reports, 60 feature films selected from 30 Asian countries were shown during the festival.