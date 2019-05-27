Nabeel Qureshi and Fizza Ali Meerza at the Asia Film and TV Week, China. Image Credit: Supplied

Pakistani film ‘Load Wedding’ recently opened the Asian Film and TV Week, which was held simultaneously in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and other cities of China.

Director Nabeel Qureshi and producer Fizza Ali Meerza were present on the occasion. The duo also attended the festival’s launch ceremony which was hosted by Chinese premier Xi Jinping and attended by foreign dignitaries. Qureshi and Meerza got the chance to mingle with Iranian director Majid Majidi and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, whose film ‘Taare Zameen Par’ was also screened at the festival.