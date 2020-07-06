Pakistani TikTok sensation Jannat Mirza will now feature in a music video by Lahore-based singer Sarmad Qadeer.
The video, titled ‘Shayar’ (Urdu for poet), is due out on July 10. This is going to be Mirza’s maiden appearance beyond TikTok, where she boasts a following of almost 7.3 million.
‘Shayar’ will see her paired opposite Ali Josh, who is an up-and-coming TV actor with such drama serials as ‘Kambakt Tanno’ and ‘Aadhi Gawahi’ to his credit.
As for Qadeer, he is best known for his mash-ups — notably, ‘Horn’ and ‘Aeroplane’ — where he collaborated with different artists such as Farhana Maqsood and Naseebo Laal.