Image Credit:

• Noted actor turned director Iqbal Hussain, who recently married veteran actress Bushra Ansari, is returning to television (after the popular show, ‘Deewar e Shab’), with a drama serial, titled ‘Zebaish’. The play has a stellar cast that includes Ansari, Asma Abbas, Zara Noor Abbas, Shabbir Jan, and Adnan Tipu Shah.

• The lead vocalist of the erstwhile Overload band, Farhad Humayun’s latest project is “Riot Radio”. The artist took to social media to give a teaser of the project. He wrote, “Something I’ve been working on — RIOT RADIO is an online radio station of the artist, for the artist, by the artist. It’s a riot! COMING SOON!” He revealed no details.