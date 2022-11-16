Iconic Pakistani designer Maheen Khan, who is on the speed dial of Pakistani celebrities and British royalty, has hailed her recently held pop-up store in Dubai as a whopping success, with many appreciating the fashion veteran’s pieces.
Khan’s ‘The Complete Woman’ collection was exclusively made available at the Boulevard One store pop-up that was set up at Dubai Design District from November 11-13.
In the past, Khan has famously dressed celebrities such as Bollywood actress Sharmila Tagore, Pakistani star Mahira Khan and even Catherine, Princess of Wales.
In a statement to Gulf News, it was said that the Dubai pop-up was different from Khan’s previous ones in Singapore and London.
“I make different clothes from what women want, I make what most women don’t want,” Khan said in the statement.
Throughout her career, Khan has been a driving force for the Pakistani fashion industry and has always brought a fresh perspective to design. She was even once known as the Coco Chanel of Pakistan.
In her statement Khan added: “Follow your heart always; whether it’s your work, your life, your clothes. Be you.”