‘Cake’ director Asim Abbasi’s much-awaited web series, ‘Churails’, will finally stream on Zee5’s freshly launched section, Zindagi, starting August 11.
It marks the digital platform’s first original show curated from Pakistan.
A first look poster of the series was revealed on Monday, which features an all-women star cast led by Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Meharbano and Yasra Rizvi.
Scripted by Abbasi himself, the show is believed to be a scathing attack on society’s repressive patriarchal system that is criminally prejudiced against womankind.
It relates the stories of its four female characters who stand up to fight the injustices meted out to them by the men in their lives.
They are raring to expose their infidelity and open a detective agency. They wear burkas and become a force to reckon with.
In the words of the writer-director, the series is “about strong women, embarking on a journey of self-discovery, empowerment and sisterhood.” Are they Abbasi’s burqa-clad versions of Charlie’s Angels? That would be interesting to find out.