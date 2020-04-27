Romeo Weds Heer Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

• Geo TV’s 2018 rom-com ‘Romeo Weds Heer’, starring Feroz Khan and Sana Javed, has been released on Amazon Prime. A production of 7th Sky Entertainment, the play is directed by Anjum Shahzad and scripted by Dr Younis Butt, best known for his comedy skit-based show, Hum Sab Umeed Se Hain.

• Singer-turned-actor Farhan Saeed, last seen in the popular TV show, ‘Suno Chanda’, and its sequel, will return to telly screens with ARY’s comedy drama, ‘Prem Galli’. It also stars Sohai Ali Abro, Uzma Hassan, Aoushay Abbasi, Saba Hamid, and Shamim Hilaly.