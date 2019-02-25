Two-time Oscar winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s latest venture is a sports documentary, titled ‘Student Athlete’, which has already got her a nomination in the NAMIC Vision Awards 2019, instituted by the National Association for Multi-Ethnicity in Communications.
The awards recognise “original programming that is reflective of the lives, spirit and contributions of people of colour that best reflects the ethnic and cultural diversity of the viewing audience.”
Co-directed by Trish Dalton, the documentary is a collaboration with HBO Sports and shines a light on “the complex rules of amateur athletics in America, showing how they affect uncompensated athletes and their families.”
Other notable nominees for the annual awards event include Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Mishel Prada and Michelle Obama.