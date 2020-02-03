Actors Noaman Sami and Alizeh Shah are very fond of each other. If their social media posts are anything to go by, they are more than ‘just friends’.
To their credit, they are quite open about it too: their Instagram profiles are full of photos of them hanging out, and enjoying each other’s company. The captions to these pictures are no less expressive.
So, when the news about these young, good looking actors headlining a major TV drama came out, fans were excited. Recently, a teaser of the show, titled ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’, was released. The series, which also stars Yasir Nawaz in an important role, will air from February 3 on ARY Digital.