Image Credit:

Amid much speculation, the name of the mystery lady who is to star in acclaimed director Nabeel Qureshi’s next film, ‘Quaid e Azam Zindabad’, was finally revealed.

To everyone’s joy, it was Mahira Khan. Fans of the actress were delighted to hear the news, especially because here she had been cast opposite Fahad Mustafa, one of the most popular faces in the entertainment industry today. Some even called it a dream pairing.

This will be the first time Khan and Mustafa will be coming together on screen — that is, if you discount her cameo in Qureshi’s own ‘Actor In Law’ (2016).