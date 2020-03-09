Former diplomat turned debutant film director Tahir Mahmood Baloch recently revealed the first look of his upcoming feature, ‘Gawah Rehna’. The movie, which is said to be Pakistan and Turkey’s first co-production, stars Emmad Irfani, Ghana Ali and Qavi Khan in the lead. Turkish actor Mert Sismanlar also plays an important role in the film.

Baloch, who has also scripted the film, says it’s a “period film, set in the Pakistan of 1920” — a time of Khilafat Movement which was led by our forefathers for the people of Turkey. The film is inspired by real events. However, they have been dramatised for screen.