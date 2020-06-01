Delhi Gate Image Credit: Supplied

The makers of ‘Delhi Gate’, a love story set against the backdrop of Lahore’s highly conservative neighbourhood, released the film’s high-voltage teaser ahead of Eid, to largely positive reviews.

The film introduces a host of young actors in prominent roles, alongside a strong supporting line-up that includes Shamoon Abbasi, Javed Sheikh, Shafqat Cheema and Qavi Khan. Abbasi plays Malik Gold, the film’s chief villain.

Judging from the teaser, the film is about an angry young man from the interior city, who is out to fight the odds and win over his lady love. Visually, it promises a fun ride as it’s been shot largely inside one of Lahore’s 12 historical gates.