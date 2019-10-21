Image Credit:

After Atif Aslam’s soulful cover of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s ‘Wohi Khuda Hai,’ which opened Coke Studio’s season 12 recently, the music show formally released its first episode on Saturday.

It featured ‘Dam Mastam,’ a devotional song that celebrates Shahbaz Qalandar’s love for Maula Ali, by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. This was set off by ‘Ram Pam,’ a light-hearted take on love, written and composed by Sahir Ali Bagga, in Urdu and Punjabi, and sung by Zoe Viccaji and Shahab Hussain.