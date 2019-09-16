Fresh off the success of his TV play, ‘Khaas’, and the Eid Al Adha release, ‘Heer Maan Ja’, Ali Rehman Khan is ready to take the small screen by the storm, with another drama serial, titled ‘Bewafa’. He plays the titular role of an unfaithful husband, opposite Naveen Waqar, while Ushna Shah provides the third angle to the love story.