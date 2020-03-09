The film is said to be a romcom ‘with a social message’

‘Karachi Se Lahore’-famed Wajahat Rauf is currently shooting his fourth feature, titled ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’, which stars Ali Rahman Khan and Hania Aamir in the lead.

It is interesting to note that earlier Ahsan Khan was supposed to do Khan’s part.

The film, like Rauf’s previous movies, is said to be a romcom “with a social message,” says the director. It is produced by Rauf, his wife Shazia Wajahat, and Zayed Shaikh.