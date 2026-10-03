Operation Safed Sagar review: Reliable Siddharth leads a sincere, refreshing series that slips into a familiar finish

Episode 4 is where the war arrives. The show traces how the conflict broke out, the uproar over the deaths of the first fallen officers, and the campaign to reclaim the occupied heights. The flights are rather slick and thrilling to watch; and perhaps this is where the series at its most absorbing, attentive to the strategy and the sheer difficulty of striking targets at extreme altitude without hitting your own troops. The tone stays measured, too. We manage without the swelling scores and aggressively expository speeches.