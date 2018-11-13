Growing up, I found myself influenced by the traditional notions of beauty standards in our culture. Although I was born and raised in the US, the notion of ‘fair skin’ is still pervasive among many Asian countries. From the time I was in elementary school, I experienced comments like, ‘Don’t go out in the sun, you’re going to get too dark,’ or ‘You would be so much prettier if you were lighter.’ In college, my then (Indian) boyfriend, told me his mother would think I was ‘too dark’ if I met her. Unfortunately, the list goes on. The morning after I won Miss America, I remember reading international headlines saying ‘Is Miss America too dark to be Miss India?’ I decided enough was enough. Why are we so quick to bring down women who have achieved any form of success by targeting their physical appearance? Becoming Miss America was no easy feat and I certainly wasn’t going to have anyone’s opinion of my skin colour dictate my success, beauty, or intelligence. Using my platform for the past four years, I’ve spoken openly against the skin lightening industry… Creating aavrani was so much more than just skincare for me — it’s who I am, what I believe in, and everything I stand for.