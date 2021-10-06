Afrobeats star WizKid and Jamaican-born singer Alicai Harley are set to perform at the newly announced FUTR World Middle East event in Abu Dhabi in December.
The three-day multi-genre festival, taking place at Manarat Al Saadiyat, will prominently feature business leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs, apart from a creative crowd that includes UAE figure skating pioneer Zahra Lari.
The event is a partnership between Retail Abu Dhabi, the retail platform of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), MP Singapore and FUTR Group.
“FUTR World highlights our commitment to bring innovation and globally significant events to the emirate,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi. “Through strategic partnerships with global partners such as MP Singapore and the FUTR Group, Abu Dhabi continues to expand its offering of unique and first-in-the-region experiences, further cementing its role as a global hub for business and entertainment.”
Visitors are invited to take part in a programme of immersive experiences, masterclasses, brand activations and live performances, as the event is split into three pillars: FUTR Summit, which will feature talks from entrepreneurs and business professionals; FUTR Live, which will have brand activations and welcome globally renowned influencers; and FUTR Festival, which will boast live sets from international music artists and DJs.
FUTR Festival will have just 500 exclusive seats available. Harley is well known for her unique mix of pop, R’n’B, UK grime and dance-hall beats, while headline act WizKid is known for viral songs ‘Essence’ and ‘Joro’.
Foodies can also enjoy a selection of artisan dishes, served up in a street food style by vendors.
Passes to FUTR World — which runs from December 9 to 11 at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi — are now on sale online. Prices vary for each day, with passes for FUTR Festival starting from Dh500 for a group of two.