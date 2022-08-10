Ten of the top South Korean musicians and bands — such as Zico, The Rose, P1harmony and Sik-k — will take to the stage for a massive festival in Abu Dhabi on September 10.
Hyperound Events, in association with Yas Island and Abu Dhabi Department of Culture & Tourism, will deliver a starry line up of artists at Etihad Arena and tickets will go on sale on August 10 at 7pm.
“This milestone concert is evident to the growing popularity of East Asian artists and its K-music culture... HYPERROUND K-FEST will transfer passions and its acclaimed talents onto a live stage for what promises to be a truly iconic music event at Etihad Arena,” says Aidana, Managing Director of Hyperound Events, in a statement.
Here’s are the 10 artists announced for Hyperound K-fest 2022: boy band P1harmony, rapper Sik-k, music producer Woogie, singer and GOT7 member Jay B, rapper Peakboy, pop rock band The Rose, singer Paul Kim, rapper Loco, singer-songwriter DVWN and rapper Zico.
Don’t miss it!
Hyperound K-fest 2022 takes place on September 10. Doors open at 7pm. Tickets go on sale online on August 10 at 7pm, and prices start from Dh200.