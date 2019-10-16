Image Credit:

The top 20 finalists for this year’s Yasalam Emerging Talent Competition (ETC) have been announced. The acts who have made the cut are As Per Casper, Bafoory, DB Gad, Ibby VK, Jerome Deligero, Jindi, Martyn Crocker, Morgane, Rai Han, TheKN.

They will undergo a month-long training and mentorship programme, followed by a live acoustic session on November 7 at Yas Marina. There, the judges will declare their top three choices.

“The shortlisted acts will receive vital industry support and guidance through a series of bespoke workshops to empower them in their musical ambitions,” said John Lickrish, CEO at Flash Entertainment.