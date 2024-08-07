A member of K-pop megagroup BTS apologised on Wednesday after being charged with riding an electric scooter while under the influence.

Officers cited SUGA, 31, after he fell from his bike the night before in Seoul's fashionable Yongsan district, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing local police.

Posting to social media platform Weverse, the 31-year-old BTS star said he had driven home "thinking it was a close distance and forgetting that you can't use the electric scooter under the influence, I violated the road traffic act".

"I fell while parking the electric scooter in front of my house, and there was a police officer nearby. I was given a breathalyzer test and subsequently had my license revoked and was fined."

Police said they took SUGA to a nearby police station after smelling alcohol on his breath, Yonhap reported, adding his blood alcohol level was 0.08 percent.

"Although no one was harmed and no property was damaged, this is entirely my responsibility with no excuses," SUGA said in his Weverse post.

"I apologise to those who have been hurt by my carelessness and wrongful behaviour, and I will ensure that this does not happen again in the future."

The band's agency, HYBE, also apologised, noting in a statement that SUGA had been wearing a helmet while riding the scooter on what they said was a journey of about 500 metres (1640 feet).

SUGA has been serving his mandatory military service since last September as a social service agent.

HYBE added he would accept any additional disciplinary action over the incident, which has sparked controversy on social media.

The seven members of the world's most popular boy band have been on a self-described "hiatus" since 2022 due to their military service, which South Korea requires of all men under 30 due to tensions with the nuclear-armed North.