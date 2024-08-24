Los Angeles: Pop superstar Justin Bieber announced Friday the birth of his son - Jack Blues - with model wife Hailey in a post that quickly garnered millions of likes on Instagram.

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," the singer posted with a photo of an infant's foot wrapped in a blanket, which has racked up more than 5.5 million likes.

The celebrity couple announced in May that they were going to be parents, posting pictures of fashionista and businesswoman Hailey, 27, cradling her baby bump.

Entertainment outlet TMZ reported Friday that baby Jack was the couple's first child.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber, 30, first shot to global stardom as a teen pop sensation in 2009, since then churning out hits including the mega-selling "Baby", featuring rapper Ludacris, and "Somebody to Love."

His army of fans, known as "Beliebers," have helped make him one of the best-selling artists of all time.

Fans were quick to congratulate the pair on Instagram, with one commenting, "Gotta play that song 'Baby' one more time."

Hailey Bieber, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, has modeled in campaigns for major brands such as Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger.