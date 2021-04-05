Mariah Carey. Image Credit: AFP

Singer Mariah Carey received the first dose of her COVID-19 vaccine like the superstar that she is.

The Grammy winner, who is know for using a whistle register while singing, hit a high note while getting the jab despite seeming nervous, as seen in a video posted on her Twitter account.

“Vaccine side effect: G6,” Carey, 52, humorously captioned the clip.

“Excited and nervous a little bit about getting this shot,” she said in the doctor’s office while talking to the camera. “This is distracting them from doing their job, but you know how I am. I just talk and don’t really think about it.”

The singer kept her mask on during the procedure and referenced a video she made last year with her twins about hand washing during the global pandemic.

“Here we are, all the way from that first post, washing my hands with Roc and Roe in New York, trying to encourage people to really be safe. You know, we’re still in this battle together,” she told her 10 million followers. The ‘Hero’ singer shares boy and girl Moroccan and Monroe with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

When it was time to get her shot, the singing diva hit the high note as the needle went it and clapped right after.

“It’s only part one, it’s only part one,” Carey said. “Here we are, hoping for the best, encouraging you guys to do it when you can. We’re all in this together, as we’ve said. Love you much!”