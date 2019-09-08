An online contest titled ‘Kadak Bol’ is open to underground rappers in the UAE

Do you want to open for your favourite musicians? A new contest in the UAE named ‘Kadak Bol’ will give rappers the chance to warm-up for popular Indian rappers Divine and Raftaar on September 20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The social media competition will take place across Instagram and Facebook, as participants must share videos of their hip-hop performances on the Viu Desi Page before September 13. The following night (September 14) at Headline Café, a winner will be announced.

“Our idea is to provide young and talented rappers a platform to showcase their talent and obviously an opportunity to open the concert of their favourite hip-hop stars from India, said Ashwin Sancheti, managing partner at Spotlight Entertainment.

Divine, born Vivian Fernandes, broke out with his smash hit ‘Mere Gully Mein’ with fellow rapper Naezy. Raftaar, born Dilin Nair, is meanwhile known for hits such as ‘Sheikh Chilli’ and ‘Swag Mera Desi’.