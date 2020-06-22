The special will be broadcast on June 27 and hosted by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

Usher Image Credit: AP

Global Citizen is back with yet another star-studded music event, titled ‘Global Goal: Unite our Future — The Concert’, and hosted by American actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The music special will be televised around the world and streamed digitally on June 27.

Dwayne Johnson Image Credit: AP

“This critical moment in history requires all of us — so let’s join together to chart a better future, for everyone,” said host Johnson ahead of the event.

The event aims to highlight the disproportionate impact that COVID-19 has on marginalised communities, such as people of colour and those living in extreme poverty.

It will feature performances from Chloe x Halle, Christine and the Queens, Coldplay, J Balvin, Jennifer Hudson, Justin Bieber, Quavo, Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher and Yemi Alade.

It will also feature appearances by Salma Hayek, Chris Rock, Forest Whitaker, Hugh Jackman, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington and more.

Miley Cyrus Image Credit: Reuters

“Global Citizens around the world are calling for systemic change, change that brings about justice for everyone, everywhere, regardless of where they were born or the colour of their skin,” said Hugh Evans, the co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen.

“‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future — The Concert’ will bring the centuries-old concept of music as a motivator for change and unity, together with science and data, to honour the problem solvers — including doctors, scientists, lab workers, essential workers and human rights advocates — who are racing to not only create the cure for COVID-19, but also to ensure that it’s available for everyone who needs it.”

In addition, the European Union, who has teamed up with Global Citizen for the event, said that it “is fully committed to ensuring fair access to an affordable vaccine, as soon as possible, for everyone that needs it. United, I know we can make the world a safer place.”

Shakira Image Credit: AFP

Pop star Miley Cyrus called on world leaders to “combat the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has on marginalised communities by committing funds to develop and deliver tests, treatments, and therapeutics ... Because of this global effort, we will be more able to ensure that everyone, everywhere has access to COVID-19 testing and treatment, regardless of their income or where they live.”

Shakira said there is a need for “billions of dollars” to combat the pandemic.

“We need health equity and global justice, and we know that only by uniting to fight for the world we want can we build back toward a healthier future for all,” said the Lebanese-Colombian singer.