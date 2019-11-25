Grammy Award-winning singer Usher will make his UAE return at White Dubai’s hip hop night URBNon on November 30.
Considered one of this generation’s greatest entertainers, Usher is ranked as one of the world’s best selling artists having sold more than 50 million albums worldwide. He will run through his many hits include ‘Burn’, ‘Love in this Club’, ‘Caught Up’, ‘DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love’ and ‘OMG’.
To date, Usher has won 17 Billboard Music Awards, nine ASCAP awards, eight Soul Train Music Awards and five Grammys.
Doors open at 10pm. Club entry policies apply.