Global electronic dance music festival is coming to the Middle East for the first time

Ultra Worldwide, a major electronic dance music festival, is coming to the UAE next year as part of Abu Dhabi Music Week. The first edition of Ultra Worldwide in the Middle East will take place on March 5 and 6 at du Arena, with multiple ticket categories already sold out.

The first wave of artists for the 18-and-over EDM festival — or, as it’s being called, ‘phase 1’ of the line-up — has been announced.

DJ Zedd, Major Lazer and Nicky Romero will perform at the event, as well as the Grammy-nominated DJ Snake, Dutch DJ Afrojack, Swedish progressive house artist Alesso, former Dash Berlin frontman Jeffrey Sutorious, Eric Prydz (under his techno alias Cirez D) and Kshmr.

Seth Troxler, Sasha I John Digweed, Luciano, Deborah De Lucah, Eats Everything and Nic Fanciulli will also take the stage.

“With the extraordinary line-up of superstar DJs that Ultra is bringing to the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi Music Week is set to be one of the most exciting entertainment phenomena in the region,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing sector at Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi.

Organisers have yet to reveal the specific schedule of sets or announce which artists will perform on what day. A second phase of artists will later be announced.

Ultra Music Festival was born in Miami in 1999 but went global in 2008 as Ultra Worldwide. Ultra has hosted events in 29 countries including Australia, India, Japan, Argentina, South Africa and more.