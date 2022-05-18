A Pink Floyd cover band is set to bring the iconic English band’s music to the UAE for one night only at Dubai Opera.
On June 16, UK Pink Floyd Experience — made up of seven musicians and their crew — will offer a live show that features the music that fans know and love, in addition to an elaborate video production and light show to complement the tunes.
During the over two and a half hour experience, expect to witness covers of chart-topping tracks such as ‘See Emily Play’, ‘Money’, ‘Another Brick in the Wall’, ‘On the Turning Away’ and more.
Pink Floyd was founded in 1965 by Syd Barrett, Nick Mason, Roger Waters and Richard Wright and are known for their experimental and philosophical music videos and songs. They’re considered one of the best progressive rock bands of all time. The Grammy Award-winning band’s most recent album was 2014’s ‘The Endless River’.
The UK Pink Floyd Experience performs at 8pm on June 16 at Dubai Opera. Tickets are available online and start from Dh175.