The rapper revealed his album to fans through social media

Image Credit:

American rapper Travis Scott on December 27 released Cactus Jack compilation project ‘Jackboys’ which features artists like Rosalia, Quavo, Offset, Young Thug and more.

The rapper revealed his album to fans through social media.

Scoptt posted a picture of the song which was a remix of the newest release of Scott’s ‘Highest in the Room’ with Rosalia and Lil Baby.

The seven-track album featured Scott’s Cactus Jack Records imprint, featuring Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and the DJ Chase B. Quavo, Offset, Young Thug and Pop Smoke.