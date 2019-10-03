British pop-rock band The South are coming to Dubai Opera for a December 11 performance this year.
A few years after the English group The Beautiful South split in 2007, some members came together to form The South, fronted by original vocalist Alison Wheeler, and currently including original sax player Gaz Birtles. In concert, they perform hits from The Beautiful South’s catalogue, as well as more recent tracks by The South, including their album Sweet Refrains.
The band continues to perform songs such as A Little Time, Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Old Red Eyes, Good as Gold and Don’t Marry Her.
Tickets are available from 4pm on October 3, starting from Dh95.