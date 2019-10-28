The two-day event set to take place from Oct 31 to Nov 1 has turned to a one-day affair

The Kooks Image Credit: Instagram/ Courtesy: @thekooksmusic

Party in the Park has shrunk from a two-day festival to a one-day affair as The Kooks have pulled out due to injury.

The festival, which was initially set to begin on October 31 at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre, will now take place fully on November 1 and Fatboy Slim will move his set to the new date.

The Kooks posted an apology to Dubai on their Instagram stories on Sunday.

“Hi Dubai. We are really sorry, but unfortunately Luke’s back is still not right and the doctor has advised that he can’t travel and perform next Friday due to the risk of future damage,” they wrote.

“We hate letting our fans down, and were really looking forward to performing at Party in the Park. We would love to come out for the next one.”

The English rock band previously cancelled shows in the US and Mexico as lead singer Luke Pritchard, 34, suffers from a perforated disc in his spine.

In August, a festival in Jersey announced the cancellation minutes before the band was to go on stage, writing that Pritchard has “extreme back problems and is in extreme pain.”

The band are best known for hits such as ‘Sway’, ‘Naive’ and ‘Ooh La’.

TICKET CHANGES

Those who had already bought tickets to the first day of Party in the Park will be given access on November 1 from 2pm onwards. This will also give them a chance to see Lighthouse Family and the Verve front man Richard Ashcroft.

Fatboy Slim is set to take the stage at 10pm.

A new ticket category has been introduced for dance music fans. The ‘After 9pm’ tickets are now being sold at Dh250.

For enquires about refunds, ticketholders can email helpcenter@platinumlist.net.

Full festival tickets are Dh350 for general admission. Fan pit access starts from 499.

While Party in the Park is an all-ages event, those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Children under 10 can enter free.

LINE-UP

Here’s a full schedule of who’s on stage when:

2pm: Andreah

3pm: Supernovas

4pm: The Boxtones

5.30pm: Lighthouse Family

7pm: Step On DJs

8pm: Richard Ashcroft

9.30pm: Chris Wright

10pm: Fatboy Slim