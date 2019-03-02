Not all Jonas Brothers songs were created equal. If you’re looking for a true blast from the past, perhaps travel to the future with their kid-friendly cover of ‘Year 3000.’ The band’s self-titled album contains some of their most memorable work — ‘S.O.S.,’ ‘Hold On,’ ‘Kids of the Future’ and ‘When You Look Me in the Eyes’ — but the 2008 album ‘A Little Big Longer’ produced what is arguably their best work: ‘Burnin’ Up’ and ‘Lovebug.’ They also recorded once-popular tracks for ‘Camp Rock,’ such as ‘Play My Music’ and ‘This Is Me,’ Joe’s duet with Lovato.