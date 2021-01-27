The Gipsy Kings by Andre Reyes will return to the Dubai Opera stage this February for a two-night performance.
The Kings of Catalan Rumba will perform in Dubai on February 18 and 19.
Melding deep-heated flamenco, rumba, salsa, and pop to the tune of 60 million albums sold, the Grammy Award-winning hit-makers behind ‘Bamboleo’ and ‘Volare’ celebrate in their very own, blistering tradition — taking audiences on an incredible journey with flamenco guitars and booming Spanish vocals.
The band originally started its musical journey in Arles, a town in southern France, during the 1970s, when brothers Nicolas and Andre Reyes, the sons of flamenco artist Jose Reyes, teamed up with their cousins Jacques, Maurice, and Tonino Baliardo. There has been no looking back since.
The group became famous in 1987 with their album ‘Gipsy Kings’, which was certified gold and platinum around the globe. Their biggest hits include ‘Djobi Djoba’ and ‘Baila Baila’.
COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all. All guests are required to keep their face masks on within Dubai Opera and in the auditorium during the show. Additionally, social distancing will be maintained inside the auditorium and guests can expect a limited seating capacity as well as rigorous sanitisation routines which are implemented at all touchpoints.
The performances will take place at 8pm on both nights, with tickets priced from Dh295 and available on the Dubai Opera website.