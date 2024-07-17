Sydney: Tenacious D frontman Jack Black has cancelled the comedy-rock group's tour of Australia and New Zealand, after his bandmate stoked outrage with a quip about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump.

Guitarist Kyle Gass said "don't miss Trump next time" when asked to make a birthday wish while playing a packed gig in Sydney over the weekend, part of the band's "Spicy Meatball" tour.

While the jibe drew laughter and applause from the crowd, it swiftly sparked controversy when posted online.

"I was blindsided by what was said at the show on Sunday," said Black, the Hollywood funnyman who starred in films such as "School of Rock", "High Fidelity" and "Kung Fu Panda".

"After much reflection, I no longer feel it is appropriate to continue the Tenacious D tour, and all future creative plans are on hold," he said on Instagram late Tuesday night.

Australia's ambassador to the United States, former prime minister Kevin Rudd, said the comment made him "feel sick".

"People might think it's a bit of 'funny haha' at a concert. But it's not.

"These people should just grow up and find a decent job."

Four remaining shows in Australia have been cancelled along with two dates in New Zealand, management company Frontier Touring said in a statement.

The band's biggest hit came in 2002 with the track "Tribute", which fans commonly refer to as the "greatest song in the world", a reference to its tongue-in-cheek lyrics.