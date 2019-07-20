He was found guilty for his role in the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker

Taymor McIntyre, the Texas rapper known as Tay-K, or Tay-K 47. The 19-year-old musician, who released a hit single while on the run from the authorities, was found guilty for murder on July 19, 2019, for his role in a 2016 armed robbery that left one man dead.

A Texas jury has convicted a teenage rapper of murder in the 2016 shooting death of a man during a home invasion.

The Tarrant County jury on Friday found 19-year-old Taymor McIntyre of Arlington guilty for his role in the death of 21-year-old Ethan Walker at Walker’s home in Mansfield, southeast of Fort Worth.

The man who shot Walker was sentenced last year to life in prison. Prosecutors have said McIntyre was charged with murder because he recruited the triggerman and organised the robbery.

McIntyre also was convicted of aggravated robbery. He pleaded guilty on Monday to two other counts of aggravated robbery related to the home invasion. He faces a punishment of life in prison.