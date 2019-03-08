After serving time for breaking into the singer’s house a man was arrested doing it again

An alleged stalker of pop star Swift has been arrested for the second time in less than a year for breaking into her Manhattan home, police said on March 7, 2019. Roger Alvarado, who is already restricted from coming near Swift's apartment in the Tribeca neighborhood, broke a window and entered the loft at 2:45 am (0745 GMT) when the singer was away.

A man recently jailed for breaking into Taylor Swift’s New York City townhouse was arrested early March 7 after, police say, he did it again.

Roger Alvarado, 23, of Homestead, Florida, climbed a ladder and smashed a glass door to get inside the pop star’s pad around 2.30am, police said.

No one was home, according to police, who did not provide information on how he was caught. A message requesting comment was emailed to Swift’s publicist.

Alvarado, on probation after getting out of jail February 5, faces stalking and burglary charges. Court records didn’t list a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.

This is at least the third time Alvarado has been arrested at Swift’s home. The ‘Shake It Off’ singer owns an $18 million, three-story building in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighbourhood.

A break-in in April, in which police say Alvarado used Swift’s shower and slept in her bed, put him behind bars for more than nine months. As part of the sentence, a judge also ordered Alvarado to complete a mental-health programme.

Two months before that, he was arrested for allegedly breaking the front door with a shovel.

Swift wasn’t home on either occasion.

In an article published a day earlier, Swift told Elle Magazine that she fears violence and takes precautions, such as carrying military-grade quick-clotting agents to stop bleeding from potential gunshot or stab wounds.