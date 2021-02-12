Singer has already put out not one but two full albums over the past year

Singer Taylor Swift onstage during her Fearless tour at Madison Square Garden in New York, Aug. 27, 2009. After her first six albums were sold to investors, Swift said she would record entirely new versions of her old songs that she would own. Image Credit: NYT

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Taylor Swift is releasing her rerecorded version of “Love Story” tonight.

On Thursday, the pop star announced that the first single off her rerecorded “Fearless” album is coming out at midnight (though it’s unclear if that applies to all time zones). The full collection, titled “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” is set to arrive April 9 — and includes six never-released songs that ended up on the cutting-room floor back in 2008.

“fearless was an album full of magic and curiosity, the bliss and devastation of youth. it was the diaRy of the adventures and explorations [of] a teenage girl who was learning tiny lessons with every new crack in the facade of the fairytale ending she’d been shown in the movies,” Swift said Thursday in a statement released on social media.

“i’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of fearless is done and will be with you soon. ... i’ve spoken a lot about why i’m remaking my first six albums, but the way i’ve chosen to do this will hopefuLly help illuminate where i’m coming from. artists should own their own work for so many reasons, but the most screamingly obvious one is that the artist is the one who really *knows* that body of work.”

Swift — who has already put out not one but two full albums over the past year — vowed to rerecord her back catalogue in 2019 after talent manager Scooter Braun acquired her masters. Braun later sold all of “Taylor Swift,” “Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989” and “Reputation” again in November 2020 for more than $300 million (Dh1.1 billion).

“only i know which songs i wrote that almost made it to the fearless album,” Swift continued in her announcement. “songs i absolutely adored, but were held back for different reasons ... those reasons seem unnecessary now. i’ve decided i want you to have the whole story, see the entire vivid picture, and let you into the entire dreamscape that is my fearless album.”