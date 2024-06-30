Washington: Taylor Swift delighted fans during her recent Eras Tour show at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland, on Friday.

According to PEOPLE magazine, the 34-year-old singer introduced two new mashups as part of her surprise songs segment.

Swift first performed a mashup of 'State of Grace' from Red and 'You're On Your Own Kid' by Midnights, marking the first time she played the latter song on guitar.

Following this, she treated the audience to a medley combining Midnights' 'Sweet Nothing' and Folklore's 'Hoax,' a song she had never performed live before.

Known for her interactive surprises, Swift included these fan-favourite segments that span her extensive music catalogue. Throughout the concert, she showcased vibrant outfits, including a bejewelled orange cropped top paired with a shimmering green skirt inspired by Ireland's flag, while singing songs from her 1989 album.

During her performance of "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" from the Red album, Swift's backup dancer Kameron Saunders playfully shouted "pog mo thoin," translating to "kiss my ass" in Irish, as a nod to the host country.

Swift also paid tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce with his signature archer pose during "Midnight Rain" from her Midnights album, capturing the moment with her trademark flair.