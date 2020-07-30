Taylor Swift. Image Credit: AP

Singer Taylor Swift has changed the logo on merchandise associated with her latest album ‘Folklore’ after being accused of stealing the design.

Amira Rasool, the owner of retail concept The Folklore that sells designer brands from Africa and the diaspora, pointed out the similarities and said it was causing confusion among customers.

“Yesterday, we were made aware of a complaint that the specific use of the word ‘the’ before ‘folklore album’ on some of the folklore album merchandise was of concern,” Swift’s rep said in a statement to Good Morning America, E! Online reported. “Absolutely no merchandise using ‘the’ before the words ‘folklore album’ has been manufactured or sent out.”

Cover image released by Republic Records shows 'Folklore', the eighth record by Taylor Swift. Image Credit: AP

Items that would have featured the logo include sweatshirts, T-shirts and cardigans.

“In good faith, we honoured her request and immediately notified everyone who had ordered merchandise with the word ‘the’ preceding ‘folklore album’ that they will now receive their order with the design change,” the statement added.

Earlier, Rasool posted pictures on social media of Swift’s logo and her own and wrote: “Based on the similarities of the design, I believe the designer of the merch ripped off my company’s logo... I am not going to let this blatant theft go unchecked.”

In a later post, she said she had been contacted by Swift’s team and they are resolving the issue.

“Taylor Swift’s team took a great first step by removing “the” from all of the merchandise. We are in conversation with her team about the necessary next steps to make this situation right,” Rasool wrote.

Swift's album 'Folklore' was a surprise release that the singer said was created while in isolation.