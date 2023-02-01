'Surtaal', the event that brings together some of the best Indian classical musicians is back. And this time, some of the leading musicians from India will perform in Dubai, as they have in the event's previous two editions.
Get ready to immerse yourself in Indian classical music, as the iconic percussionist Bickram Ghosh is set to perform alongside the famed Hindustani vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty and the veena virtuoso Rajhesh Vaidhya.
The musical trio will perform at the Emirates International School Auditorium in Jumeirah on March 4. The event will begin at 7.30 pm. The musicians will perform Indian classical and fusion music.
Tickets to the event are available on www.platinumlist.net and start from Dh75. A 10 per cent early bird discount is also available. Call:0503529950.