Celebrate the Indian festival of colours, Holi, with Bollywood singer Sukhwinder Singh as he performs at the IMG Worlds of Adventure in Dubai on March 22.

The award-winning singer, known for his energetic live acts, is expected to belt out hits including ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ (‘Dil Se’), ‘Jai Ho’ (‘Slumdog Millionaire’), ‘Ishaqbaazi’ (‘Zero’) and ‘Zinda’ (‘Tiger Zinda Hai’). He will be accompanied by fusion band Kavya, along with musicians performing on dhol (drums) and bhangra.