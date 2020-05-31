Image Credit:

Stray Kids is joining this month’s comeback with brand new music.

JYP Entertainment’s boy group announced the exciting news with an intense trailer, revealing that the release of album ‘GO’ or ‘GO LIVE’ will drop on June 17.

The group will be joining a number of K-Pop groups dropping new music in June. Some notable names include Twice, Weki Meki, AB6IX and N.Flying.

Following the album’s release, Stray Kids is scheduled to perform remotely at the ‘KCON:TACT 2020 Summer’ online K-Pop festival which is scheduled to stream between June 20 to 26 on Mnet K-Pop’s official YouTube channel.

In addition to releasing singles, self-composed songs and covers, the group also released compilation album ‘SKZ2020’ back in March.